PennDOT, Turnpike lift some travel restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike have lifted some of the restrictions put in place because of the winter storm.

The overall ban on commercial vehicles was lifted from Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Turnpike, and the entire length of westbound Interstate 84.

The commercial ban remains on the entire lengths of Interstate 83, eastbound Interstate 84, Interstate 78, and Interstate 380.

A ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, pick-up trucks, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles was lifted from Interstate 79 from the Turnpike to Interstate 80, the entire length of Interstate 99, and the Turnpike mainline between the Ohio line and the Breezewood Interchange.

The ban remains on:

Interstate 76, the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline from Breezewood east to and Valley Forge.

Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike between Valley Forge and the Delaware River Bridge in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension.

Interstate 476 between the Turnpike and Interstate 95.

Interstate 676 (entire length)

Interstate 176 (entire length)

Interstate 95 (entire length)

Interstate 78 (entire length)

Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81.

Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80.