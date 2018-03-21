PennDOT prepares for storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is preparing for a Nor’easter set to hit the Midstate on Wednesday.

Crews have been working around the clock in anticipation of the snow event.

During the overnight hours crews will be using salt and antiskid mix to treat the roads.

A big focus will be in the southern part of the viewing area where the snow accumulation will be higher.

“We are expecting a little bit of a lull overnight. However, all these wet pavements when temperatures drop into the 20s there is a chance for that to freeze. So we need to be on top of it spreading salt to make sure there are no icy spots,” said Mike Crochunis, a spokesperson for PennDOT.

Crews will be working 12 hour shifts to try to keep the roads in good condition.