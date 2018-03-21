PennDOT crews working around the clock

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT crews were hard at work Wednesday.

PennDOT says plow and salt trucks will stay on the roads into Thursday. It says the snow storm being in spring actually helps them, by creating warmer temperatures for the salt to melt.

However, the snow has delayed some construction projects. PennDOT hopes to have them back up and running next week.

PennDOT wants to remind drivers to take it slow on the roads and let plows do their job. You can actually track plows by using the 511 app.