PennDOT and Navy still haven’t paid their stormwater fees. Will yours go up?

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Elected leaders say they’re trying to stop a slow trickle of unfunded stormwater mandates from turning into a nightmare of a bill.

In 2016, ABC27 investigated PennDOT’s and Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg’s unpaid Hampden Township stormwater bills. As the township plans ahead for the rest of 2018 and 2019, those bills remain unpaid.

Hampden Township is one of several municipalities to implement fees to pay for federal mandates, regulated by the state, requiring local governments to clean up the pollutants in stormwater runoff. Residential properties pay a flat fee of $13.25 per quarter. Non-residential properties pay based on their amount of impervious surface. The money goes stormwater projects that filter water and mitigate flooding.

Hampden Township says PennDOT currently owes $390,000. The township is offering a 50 percent credit that would bring it down to $195,000. The Navy owes $915,000; the tax credit would bring the bill down to $457,500.

PennDOT representatives have said they believe PennDOT is exempt from paying the stormwater fees because they consider the fees a tax. The Navy maintains it’s doing a study about the issue and will revisit the idea when the study is complete.