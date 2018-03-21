Officer’s response praised as school shooting ends quickly

By and Published:
Deputies and federal agents converge on Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday morning, March 20, 2018 in Great Mills, Md. The shooting left at least three people injured including the shooter. Authorities said the situation is "contained." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) – In the latest school shooting in America, the gunfire was over and done with in less than a minute.

This time, the shooter, a 17-year-old student, was killed. A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded.

Tuesday’s shooting occurred at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland, about 60 miles south of the nation’s capital. It came a month after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school.

The shooter was identified as Austin Rollins, a student at Great Mills. It wasn’t clear whether he shot himself or was shot by the school resource officer who responded.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron credited the officer with preventing any more loss of life.

