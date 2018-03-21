Officer’s response praised as school shooting ends quickly

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) – In the latest school shooting in America, the gunfire was over and done with in less than a minute.

This time, the shooter, a 17-year-old student, was killed. A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded.

Tuesday’s shooting occurred at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland, about 60 miles south of the nation’s capital. It came a month after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school.

The shooter was identified as Austin Rollins, a student at Great Mills. It wasn’t clear whether he shot himself or was shot by the school resource officer who responded.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron credited the officer with preventing any more loss of life.