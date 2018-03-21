Mommy Minute: A closer look at startling underage drinking stats

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board recently released a new ad campaign, aimed at curbing underage drinking.

It was surprising to some because it targeted kids as young as eight.

The PLCB cited statistics that said one in three kids had already tried alcohol by the early age.

“We did a lot of research going into the campaign and we found some pretty startling statistics,” said Elizabeth Brassell, director of policy and communications for the PLCB.

While startling, Brassell said she believes the statistics to be true.

“This is not necessarily to say this is kids finishing entire beers or having an entire glass of wine,” Brassell said. “It’s likely tasting. It’s likely experimenting.”

By the age of 12, they said that number jumps to two in three. That’s why the PLCB wants parents to talk to their kids earlier than ever before.

“But the good news is kids age eight to 11 are that magical age where they’re really interested in learning, they want to know how things work, and as far as parenting input, they’re generally still at an age where they still like you they still respect you and they still listen to you,” Brassell said.

Changes to Pennsylvania’s laws mean kids also now see alcohol in convenience stores and grocery aisles. That makes those conversations even more important, Brassell said.

“We do believe experimentation and exposure are starting earlier and earlier,” she said.

Brassell admits she struggled with how to tackle the topic with her own eight-year-old son. But she said she found a way to start while reading Harry Potter, of all things.

“One of the key messages of the campaign is this is an ongoing talk,” Brassell said. “This is looking for teachable moments in everyday life. It’s not one big, intimidating discussion.”

The PLCB also said it found that seven in 10 Pa. parents admits they do not secure the alcohol in their homes.

The PLCB has dedicated a website to this new information, which includes ideas on how to bring up the topic to your kids and how to respond if they simply ask to taste alcohol out of curiosity.

That website can be found by clicking here.