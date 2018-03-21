Midstaters are ready for warmer temperatures

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Some people in the Midstate are ready for spring type weather instead of the forecasted snow.

abc27 spoke to some people at the Market Cross Pub and Brewery in Carlisle about the weather on Tuesday night.

For many, Tuesday’s snowfall is a painful reminder of the last couple blizzards to hit Central Pennsylvania in late March.

“Last year, right around this time, we had about a foot and a half of snow, and it was supposed to be spring, and it seems as though Central Pennsylvania has decided that there’s no such thing as spring, ever,” said Chris Prince, a bartender at Market Cross Pub.

Marilyn Smith is going to embrace the unwelcomed wintry guest.

“It means Netflix when I get home and some hot chocolate on the couch,” said Smith.

Even with the anticipated snow the Market Cross Pub is expected to be open on Wednesday.