Midstaters are ready for warmer temperatures

WHTM Staff Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Some people in the Midstate are ready for spring type weather instead of the forecasted snow.

abc27 spoke to some people at the Market Cross Pub and Brewery in Carlisle about the weather on Tuesday night.

For many, Tuesday’s snowfall is a painful reminder of the last couple blizzards to hit Central Pennsylvania in late March.

“Last year, right around this time, we had about a foot and a half of snow, and it was supposed to be spring, and it seems as though Central Pennsylvania has decided that there’s no such thing as spring, ever,” said Chris Prince, a bartender at Market Cross Pub.

Marilyn Smith is going to embrace the unwelcomed wintry guest.

“It means Netflix when I get home and some hot chocolate on the couch,” said Smith.

Even with the anticipated snow the Market Cross Pub is expected to be open on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s