Lawmaker accused in abuse allegations won’t seek re-election

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker who is the subject of a protection-from-abuse order against him by another lawmaker over claims he was violent and abusive toward her says he won’t run for re-election.

State Rep. Nick Miccarelli of Delaware County said in a statement Wednesday that he’s decided to remove his name from the ballot.

Miccarelli says it’s in his best interests to move on to a new chapter.

Miccarelli has said that fellow Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil’s allegations are false.

Toohil alleges Miccarelli pulled a gun and threatened to kill her when they dated several years ago. She also says he’s been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year.

