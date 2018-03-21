Lamb’s lead grows as vote counting nears end in House race

Conor Lamb
Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District celebrates with his supporters at his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., early Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democrat Conor Lamb has increased his slim lead over Republican Rick Saccone as vote counting winds down in last week’s special U.S. House election in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Lamb’s lead is 758 votes, based on totals reported Wednesday by the four counties in the 18th Congressional District.

An Allegheny County spokeswoman says election officials will sort out 24 challenged provisional ballots on Friday and could certify totals there April 2. Washington and Greene counties have started a five-day certification process while Westmoreland County plans to start theirs Friday.

The Associated Press has not called the race. Lamb has declared victory, but Saccone has not conceded. Republicans have said they’re exploring recount requests and even a lawsuit to dispute what would be an upset victory for Lamb in a Republican stronghold.

