Increased police presence expected Friday at CV schools

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) An increased police presence is expected at all Cumberland Valley School District buildings after a threatening message was found on a bathroom stall at the high school.

According a letter sent out to parents from Superintendent Dr. Frederick Withum III, the message referenced the high school and the date March 23.

A student spotted the message and alerted school leaders.

The school district is working with the Silver Spring Township Police Department to track down a suspect.

Neither the administration nor police have information to substantiate the threat.

 

 

