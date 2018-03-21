I-81 North closed for truck crash at Shippensburg

WALNUT BOTTOM, Pa. (WHTM) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 between Shippensburg and Newville.

State police said the truck overturned around 9:12 a.m. and spilled a load of lumber at mile marker 33.7, in South Newton Township.

Police reported multiple minor crashes as a result of the road closure.

They said four tractor-trailers jackknifed in the area of mile marker 32.0, also in South Newton Township, and there are also several vehicles stuck in the snow in that area.

No injuries have been reported.