Homeland officials to talk election security

By Published:
Kirstjen Nielsen
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Washington. Kirstjen said she “did not hear” President Donald Trump use a certain vulgarity to describe African countries, but she doesn’t “dispute the president was using tough language.” ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senators are expected to press Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on the department’s efforts to secure state election systems as the Senate Intelligence Committee launches an effort to safeguard against foreign meddling in this year’s elections.

Nielsen will testify Wednesday along with Jeh Johnson, who was President Barack Obama’s head of Homeland Security when Russian agents targeted election systems in 21 states ahead of the 2016 general election. Senators on the panel have criticized both administrations for not moving quickly enough to stem the Russian threat.

The hearing follows a Tuesday news conference in which a bipartisan group of senators on the committee said that government efforts to protect state and local elections from Russian cyberattacks haven’t gone far enough.

