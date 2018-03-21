Homeland officials to talk election security

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senators are expected to press Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on the department’s efforts to secure state election systems as the Senate Intelligence Committee launches an effort to safeguard against foreign meddling in this year’s elections.

Nielsen will testify Wednesday along with Jeh Johnson, who was President Barack Obama’s head of Homeland Security when Russian agents targeted election systems in 21 states ahead of the 2016 general election. Senators on the panel have criticized both administrations for not moving quickly enough to stem the Russian threat.

The hearing follows a Tuesday news conference in which a bipartisan group of senators on the committee said that government efforts to protect state and local elections from Russian cyberattacks haven’t gone far enough.