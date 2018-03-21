Feds: Kidde dual sensor alarms may not detect smoke

MEBANE, N.C. (WHTM) – Federal safety regulators are warning that thousands of Kidde smoke alarms may not alert people if there is a fire in their home.

The recall involves models PI2010 and PI9010 of Kidde’s dual sensor smoke alarms.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the alarm’s ability to detect smoke.

The company has received one report of the yellow protective cap being present on a smoke alarm before it was installed in a home.

The smoke alarms were sold at The Home Depot, Walmart, and other stores from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40.

The PI2010 model is AC-powered and the PI9010 is battery-powered. Both have date codes of 2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13. The model number and date code are printed on the back.

The commission said people should remove the alarm from the wall or ceiling and inspect it through the opening on the side for the presence of a yellow cap. Do not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or remove the yellow cap.

If a yellow cap is present, contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement. Do not remove and discard the recalled alarm until you have received and installed the replacement.

If no yellow cap is present, people should reinstall the smoke alarm. No further action is needed.