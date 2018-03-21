Dead dogs dumped in Middle Paxton

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the person who dumped two dead dogs along Clarks Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township.

The dogs had been dead for about a week before they were discovered about 20 feet off the road near Victoria Trail on Monday, state police in Harrisburg said.

The cause of death is unknown.

Police said one of the dogs is white and the other is tan. The tan dog had a red and black nylon collar. The white dog did not have a collar. Both appear to be boxers or a similar breed.

The dogs were taken to an animal hospital to be examined and scanned for microchips.

Anyone with information should call Trooper Markley at 717-671-7500.