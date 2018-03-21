Crash closes 20 miles of turnpike for hours

(Photos courtesy of Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission)

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were closed at the Reading Interchange for more than six hours Wednesday after a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck towing a trailer.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. and closed 20 miles of the westbound lanes from Reading to the Lancaster-Lebanon Interchange.

The highway reopened around 12:30 p.m.

A Turnpike spokesman said the cleanup took several hours because of spilled cargo and a damaged median barrier.

