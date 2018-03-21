Candidates pack P.A.’s Congressional races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Since Pennsylvania went to 18 districts after the 2010 census, the largest number of candidates who filed to run in the U.S. House was 48. This year it’s almost doubled with 94 people running.

State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman points to the amount of open seats as a major factor. “There are a lot more people interested than there were in the past. And with that, you’re getting a lot of candidates, and that’s a positive thing,” said Corman. “That obviously drives out a lot more candidates, when you have open races. Democrats, in particular, have really stepped up their recruitment efforts to fill a lot of those seats with candidates.”

Of the 94 candidates that have filed, a majority, 59 of them are Democrats. Jim Lee with Susquehanna Polling & Research points to a number of factors for the large number of Democratic candidates. The newly drawn map giving them a better chance of winning districts, and President Trump seeing falling approval ratings in the commonwealth.

“This year, Democrats will try to nationalize the elections and make every election a referendum on Donald Trump,” said Lee.

But Lee warns that the President’s policies are more popular than his personality, and the Democrats need to be careful not to overplay their hand.

“I think the Democrats have to be careful with that, if we fast forward to November and Donald Trump sees a rebound in support, then anything can happen,” said Lee.

Jim Lee also points to recent Democratic victories in Alabama, and Conor Lamb’s victory in the 18th District last week, as signs of that so-called blue wave Democrats are hoping to ride this November.