Beloved eagle feared dead after disappearing from nest for days

CODORUS STATE PARK, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been days since Liberty, a mother eagle estimated to be 18 years old was last seen on the beloved Hanover-Codorus Park Bald Eagle cam.

Her devoted watchers said she has never been gone this long.

“I didn’t put everything together for a few days because we lost track of what was happening on camera because of a power surge,” said Karen Libby, eagle watcher for 35 years.

Eagle watchers said they did see Liberty fighting off two brutal attacks from another female on the cam over the last couple weeks. Many people thought Liberty was okay after she cleared the attacks.

“It wasn’t until Monday, when the cameras came back on that everyone realized, Freedom is the only bird on the nest,” Libby said.

Liberty has disappeared after intense encounters with attackers before, but she has never left the nest for more than 24 hours, according to Libby.

Now another is waiting in the wings.

Without Liberty, Freedom has to hunt on his own and try to guard the nest.

“It’s been very distressing for most people watching. He’s constantly calling and calling for Lib, who does not answer,” Libby said.

While the potential loss of Liberty is heartbreaking, Libby said it’s all a part of nature and the eagles know what they’re doing.

“So, we have to learn to accept and come to love this bird just as much as we did Liberty,” Libby said.

If Liberty is dead like many fear, Libby said it’s likely that Freedom will find another mate.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Pennsylvania Game Commission was closed on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall. ABC27 will be reaching out to them about a claim that an eagle that could be Liberty was found and taken to a rehab facility as soon as they open on Thursday or Friday.