York declares snow emergency

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York has declared a snow emergency, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m.

All vehicles must be moved from snow emergency routes by 7 p.m. to avoid being towed.

Free parking is available at city parking garages and lots.

