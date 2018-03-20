York declares snow emergency

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York has declared a snow emergency, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m.
All vehicles must be moved from snow emergency routes by 7 p.m. to avoid being towed.
Free parking is available at city parking garages and lots.
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York has declared a snow emergency, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m.
All vehicles must be moved from snow emergency routes by 7 p.m. to avoid being towed.
Free parking is available at city parking garages and lots.
Advertisement
Advertisement