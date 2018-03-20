Southern Lancaster County hit with inches of snow Tuesday

By Published:

NEW DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The snow started falling in the morning in Pequea Township, Lancaster County, on Tuesday.

By the afternoon there were already a couple inches of snow on the ground, which covered grassy surfaces.

Workers in nearby Conestoga Township had three trucks out in the morning putting salt down on the roads.

John Barry the Road Master in Conestoga Township said they planned on having crews out through the duration of the storm.

Police in southern Lancaster County told ABC 27 News they had several crashes related to the snow.

Southern Regional Police Chief, John Michener said residents needed to be aware of conditions on the roads.

“The biggest thing is that it can be a little bit deceiving,” he said. “We have had some wet roads out there and there is a heavy snow band that comes through it can get pretty treacherous pretty quick.”

Schools in southern Lancaster County also let out early on Tuesday because of the snow.

