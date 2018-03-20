Snow develops today (with some mixing), Nor’easter takes hold tonight and Wednesday

Another week in March and another Nor’easter. How about a complicated forecast and some snow on the first day of Spring? It appears that is exactly what Mother Nature has in store for Central PA over the next 48 hours There will be two separate phases of this storm system. The first happening today, while the second occurs tonight and Wednesday. Several limiting factors are present with this storm, including the time of year. However, this storm also appears to have plenty of moisture with it. Let’s break it down for you:

TODAY: The first low over the Tennessee Valley will push light snow and mixed precipitation into the southern tier near sunrise. Snow will be steady and may mix at times for areas south of the turnpike through the morning. As the day wears on, snow will spread northward and could still mix with sleet and even rain during the daylight hours. However, most of the precipitation appears likely to fall as snow with this storm. Not much accumulation should occur during the day, especially on roadways. It was in the 50s yesterday! The greatest accumulation of snow will occur over our southern tier counties (Franklin, Adams, York and Lancaster) where several inches of snow could fall by this evening. Travel will be impacted for the evening commute.

TONIGHT: The first low starts to transition to a coastal storm. As this happens, models show our region in a favorable location for steady snow overnight. If this tracks sets up just right, then snow will accumulate overnight thanks to lack of sunshine and cold surfaces from today’s snow. Several inches are likely tonight, especially the farther south and east you live.

WEDNESDAY: The Nor’Easter intensifies along the coasts and lifts north. This is where the forecast gets tricky. The transition between the initial storm and the Nor’Easter could bring additional snow during the day tomorrow, however, similar transitions that occurred in the past resulted in very little snow for us. This storm seems to bring the moisture for us though and could result in several inches of snow and slush for the region through tomorrow afternoon.

Our current snowfall map shows snow for the duration of this event. If we feel the Nor’Easter could bring more snow to the area tonight and tomorrow, we may have to adjust the map accordingly and increase the numbers. As always, we’ll have more updates so please check back throughout the day.