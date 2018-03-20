Recycle Bicycle: Making Your Town More Bike-Friendly

The Bike South Central PA Regional Summit is an opportunity for many of the local bike groups to get together and talk about ways to promote bicycling in our communities. This summit is for anyone interested in making cycling safer and more common in South Central Pennsylvania. This includes municipal planners, tourism promoters, health advocates, on and off-road riders, bike club members, bike shop representatives, bicycle advocates, and more.

Bicycling is for everyone, and this summit is about our desire to see bicycling become safer for everyone.

The event will take place at Marketview arts, 37, West Philadelphia St. York, PA on March 23 and 24. You can learn more details online at www.recyclebicycleharrisburg.org.