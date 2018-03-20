Recent law gives Pennsylvania a cut of Powerball jackpot sold in Lancaster County

The wait for the winner continues.

Someone purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth $456.7 million at the Speedway in Manheim, Lancaster County.

It’s unknown if they’re Irish, but they’ll get a pot of gold following the St. Patrick’s Day drawing.

“This is the largest jackpot ever awarded in Pennsylvania in our 46 years of selling tickets,” said Drew Svetko, the Lottery’s executive director.

The state made history, but it will also make money once the winner steps forward.

Act 84 of 2016 slapped Pennsylvania’s 3.07 percent income tax on lottery winnings.

If the lucky player chooses the cash option, it would put about $8.4 million into the state’s General Fund.

An annuity would, over 29 years, steer $14 million into the Keystone’s kitty.

No previous PA payout comes close.

Since the law was enacted less than two years ago, the commonwealth’s collected about $12,463,938.19 from lottery winners.

No one has claimed Saturday’s whopper of a jackpot yet, but when they do, you’ll know who it is. Pennsylvania is among a majority of states that doesn’t allow its winners to remain anonymous.

“Identifying prize winners helps to reassure the public that our winners are real people and that we operate with transparency and integrity,” Lottery spokesman Gary Miller said in a statement.

There are no doubt inconveniences of being publicly identified as having won a huge jackpot. But most players would gladly put up with such inconvenience should their numbers be chosen.

Miller added that winners can form a trust to claim the prize, but he said the state will reveal the names of trust members.