Push continues to help ex offenders get a second chance

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack serves as the Chairman of the Board of Pardons. He says people who committed crimes decades ago, continue to suffer the

consequences that prevent them from making progress.

“A lot of times we have had victims say this person deserves a second chance,” said Stack, Pathways to Pardons is open to everybody, so long as they changed their lives.” Stack says Pathways to Pardons has worked for people around the state, and they are trying to get the word out across the commonwealth, to those who have turned their lives around but need a little help.

State Representative, Patty Kim hosted a Pathways to Pardons event on Monday night at the King Community Center in Harrisburg. She stands behind the program and says it has changed lives. “I believe in this program,” said Kim it is truly giving someone a second chance no matter what is on their record,” Kim says anyone with a criminal history, including felonies, can apply. In the past, it has taken three years to obtain a pardon, Stack says they have been working to cut the time in half.

For more information, visit www.bop.pa.gov.