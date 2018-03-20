Police respond to shooting at high school in Maryland

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (WHTM) — St. Mary’s County Public Schools says there has been a shooting at Great Mills High School.

ABC News says The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that there are several people shot and injured.

The school is on lockdown and the event is contained.

The Sheriff’s office is on the scene.

In a tweet, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff urged parents not to go to the high school but to report to Leonardtown High School instead.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

