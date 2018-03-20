Police: Man used ‘grandparent scam’ to con elderly woman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Florida man is accused of using a “grandparent scam” to con an elderly Dauphin County woman out of $15,200.

Kiano L. Smith, 20, formerly of West Palm Beach, is charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit theft by deception, money laundering, and unlawful use of a computer.

Lower Paxton Township police said the 77-year-old woman in August received a phone call from someone claiming to be an attorney in Florida. The unknown caller claimed to represent the woman’s grandson, who purportedly had been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and needed bail money.

The caller persuaded the woman to make two wire transfers from her bank account to Smith’s bank account. The woman eventually learned her grandson had never been arrested and was not involved in an accident.

Police said financial records confirmed that Smith received the money from the woman, removed the money from his account, and spent it.

Smith was extradited and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $20,000 bail.

The “grandparent scam” has been targeting seniors across the country for years. The caller pretends to be a relative, a police officer, attorney, or doctor who needs money by wire or gift card information because of an arrest or accident, sometimes in a foreign country.

