Police: Driver led troopers on 77-mile chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Philadelphia man is accused of having $40,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and leading troopers on a 77-mile, high-speed chase from Harrisburg to Allentown.

Abdallah A. Al Widian, 24, faces numerous charges regarding the 38-minute, four-county pursuit on Interstate 81 and Interstate 78 that reached speeds of up to 130 mph early Tuesday.

State police in Harrisburg said the chase began around 1 a.m. when troopers on I-81 clocked a gray 2017 Lincoln MKZ traveling at more than 90 mph in the 55 mph zone near the Enola and Marysville exits.

The troopers tried to pull him over, but Al Widian fled north on I-81 and east on I-78. Three attempts to use spike strip were unsuccessful, but a fourth at the Fogelsville exit slowed the Lincoln, and a PIT maneuver ended the chase near the exit for Dorney Park and Center City.

Al Widian resisted arrest when he was taken into custody, police said, and 369 cartons of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes were seized from the Lincoln.

No troopers were injured.

Al Widian is charged with possession of unstamped cigarettes, money laundering, fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and various summary traffic offenses.