Officials: shooting at a Maryland High School

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) – School officials report that there’s been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the ‘event is contained’ and the campus is on lockdown.

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.

The office of the county sheriff said there was an “incident” at the school, and asked parents to stay away from the campus, reporting instead to Leonardtown High School instead.

The school is in the congressional district of Rep. Steny Hoyer, who tweeted that he’s closely monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

