March For Our Lives: Gun Violence Awareness

On Saturday, March 24, community members from York, PA will gather for a “sibling march” as part of the March for Our Lives movement. The march is one of hundreds happening around the country planned by students and survivors of gun violence in communities big and small, in all 50 states. The national day of action will focus on calling for lawmakers to make students’ lives and safety a priority and to pass common-sense gun safety legislation.

We’re talking with survivors of the Red Lion school shooting of 2003 about why they’re taking action and why you should too.