LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A snow emergency will take effect in the City of Lancaster beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Vehicles parked on snow emergency routes will be towed beginning at 9 p.m.

Snow emergency routes must remain open and towing will continue until the snow emergency is lifted at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Free parking will be available for residents on snow emergency routes in all Lancaster Parking Authority garages beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.