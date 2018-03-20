Keeping Kids Safe Symposiums teaching cyber security

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -Two Keeping Kids Safe Symposiums will be held in Lancaster County Tuesday in an effort to teach parents, teachers, and the community about cyber security.

Technology has become a helpful tool and a hindrance for parents and teachers struggling to keep up with kids.

It’s no secret many kids and adults are glued to their electronics. With so much digital communication, how do we keep kids safe?

Did you know Snapchat is the #1 site for human trafficking? It only takes 24 hours to traffic a child from the time they meet a predator online. Children are consuming adult pornographic material at 8 years old. 7/10 children are victims of cyberbullying. Those statistics according to the Pennsylvania Department of Homeland Security, PA State Police and Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, all hosting the symposiums.

The meetings will discuss bullying, sexual harassment, predatory behavior and pornography exposure.

Parents and teachers will also learn how to set mobile privacy settings, discover the most current apps and the dangers they pose, find out about apps used for secret sexting and learn the warning signs for bullying and how it can ruin lives.

The free cyber security forums will be held at the IU13 Conference and Training Center at 1020 New Holland Avenue in Lancaster.

Each session is three hours long, 9am-noon and 6pm-9pm.

The event is free and open to all parents, educators and community members.

Teachers who pre-register and sign in at the event can receive credits toward their continued education.

