Group pushes crime victims protection bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bipartisan group of senators stood in front of the capitol steps on Tuesday, demanding action to protect victims of domestic abuse in Pennsylvania.

A package of 7 bills are being pushed. Senator Camera Bartolotta looking to introduce Tierne’s Law to determine if someone is a physical threat before being released on bail.

“It is our job, it is our duty, and it is our privilege to create legislation that will protect victims,” said Bartolotta.

Other bills establish Marsy’s Law, a bill of rights for crime victims. Which would provide law enforcement protection for victims when protection from abuse orders are being served. It would also no longer allow defendants to release firearms to a family member or friend.

Dozens of members of “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense In America” were at the capitol in support of that bill including Ray Warner. “The first month after being served with a PFA is the most dangerous time for victims. And without the threat of weapons in the home, they can feel a lot more secure,” said Warner.

In an era where partisan fighting seems to be the norm in politics, lawmakers on both sides are happy to set aside their differences in order to help victims in Pennsylvania.

“It’s not a Republican issue, it’s not a Democrat issue. It’s not a rural, suburban, urban issue. It’s a Pennsylvania issue,” said Jake Corman, State Senate Majority Leader.

As long as the weather doesn’t keep lawmakers away, this package of bills is expected to pass the Senate and go to the House tomorrow. Governor Wolf released a statement today encouraging lawmakers to send these bills to his desk.