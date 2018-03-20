Family finds loved one’s grave mangled and torn in cemetery

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — A midstate family is responding after finding a loved one’s grave-site mangled and torn up.

At Tri-County Memorial Gardens lies idle graves, but not peaceful ones. Deborah Peters and her family found Deborah’s mother;s grave and those around it in complete disarray at the

“The plates were twisted on the stones, the stones were broken, they were pushed into the ground,” said Peters. “It wasn’t filled up. Boards over it. Tombstone, the headstone was 15 yards away from the grave.”

Deborah says she immediately called the cemetery and they told her their groundskeeper must have run over the graves with heavy equipment and that he was in the process of being replaced.

“They were apologetic and said they would take care of the issues but I figure it wasn’t just my mom and dad. You know, it was all of these other people’s graves and all of these other families that are affected,” said Peters.

But this wasn’t the first time Deborah has run into this problem. “My mom and I came to see my dad’s grave about 6 months ago maybe a little bit longer and it was cracked in half,” said Peters.

They replaced the damage, but not the heartache. “What about the emotional turmoil what about the sadness and the grief that we’re already going through then mixed with anger? I don’t know what to expect,” said Peters.

The Peters family says they will continue to keep in contact with the Tri County Memorial Gardens to make that the grave site is fixed. We also reached out to the cemetery but they say there was no one available for comment.