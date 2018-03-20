Empty trailers, RVs, other vehicles banned from turnpike during storm

By Published: Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will not allow certain vehicles on the toll highways during the winter storm.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling empty trailers, double trailers, and any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, or SUVs are prohibited on the east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey and on the entire Northeastern Extension.

Motorcycles and recreational vehicles also are banned from traveling the turnpike highways.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s