Empty trailers, RVs, other vehicles banned from turnpike during storm

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will not allow certain vehicles on the toll highways during the winter storm.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling empty trailers, double trailers, and any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, or SUVs are prohibited on the east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey and on the entire Northeastern Extension.

Motorcycles and recreational vehicles also are banned from traveling the turnpike highways.