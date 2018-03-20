‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller sees early prison release

The Associated Press Published:
Abby Lee Miller arrives at the Joseph F. Weis Jr. U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Pittsburgh, for the second day of her sentencing hearing. A federal judge is expected to sentence the former "Dance Moms" reality TV star for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it. (Darrell Sapp//Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is set to be released from prison early.

WTAE-TV reports Miller was originally scheduled for release June 21, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller has been in a California prison since turning herself in this past July.

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it.

The 51-year-old had filed for bankruptcy after defaulting on a Florida condominium mortgage and a mortgage on her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb.

Her lawyer argued Miller had become “ill-equipped to deal with the brand she became.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s