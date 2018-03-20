Congressman wants more school resource officers

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — U.S. Rep. Tom Marino plans to introduce legislation that would authorize funding for armed guards in schools.

Marino (R-Pennsylvania) said the bill he’s proposing would use funding authorized by the Cops in Schools program to hire military veterans and retired police officers.

“With tens of thousands of our nations’ veterans unemployed, there is a great opportunity for Congress to protect America’s school children while providing quality jobs for our veterans as School Resource Officers,” Marino said in a statement.

Marino wants Congress to bring back the COPS in Schools program. From 1999 and 2005, Congress provided funding for the program, which provided grants for hiring school resource officers.

“We build rapport with these young people and they looked up to us,” former school resource officer Wendelin Weaver-Carter said. “They didn’t look at us as the big or the cop or the bad guy. They loved us and we loved them.”

It’s unclear how much funding Marino wants to give the schools or where the money would come from. He plans to introduce the bill in the coming days.