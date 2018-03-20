Bald eagle gets covered in snow while protecting eggs

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A bald eagle was showing its dedication to parenting as snow piled up on its nest near Codorus State Park on Tuesday.

The eagle was up to its neck in the snow while protecting its two unhatched eggs from the wind and cold.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has cameras that stream live video from the nest to its website.

Snow on the nest is no cause for alarm. The game commission said adult eagles deal with cold temperatures by fluffing out their feathers for insulation. When they get too much snow on their back, the eagles will simply stand up and shake it off.

A brood patch, an area without feathers that contains numerous blood vessels, allows the eagles to transfer heat from themselves to the eggs.

The eggs appeared the nest about a month ago and should hatch as early as next week.

You can watch the live stream on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.