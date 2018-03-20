2 charged with selling fatal dose of heroin-fentanyl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Penn Township man and woman are charged with selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a Manheim man who died of an overdose.

Justina L. Heisey, 56, and Justin D. Zelek, 23, are charged with drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy, and criminal use of a cellphone.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police say Heisey and Zelek sold drugs to a 48-year-old man who died Dec. 16. An autopsy showed the man died of an overdose involving heroin and fentanyl.

The man’s cellphone indicated he had contacted Heisey and Zelek to buy heroin. A text message, believed to be sent by Zelek, stated the drugs were “20 times better than anything we’ve ever had before,” police said.

Heisey and Zelek were arrested at their home Monday night. Bail at Lancaster County Prison was set at $500,000 cash apiece.