York County’s first medical marijuana dispensary is opening soon

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program continues to expand. York County’s first dispensary is about to open for business. The law requires you to have a patient ID card to get inside a medical marijuana dispensary. Knox Medical opened it’s doors to let you see what it’s like to be a patient.

Cam Martin is the director of retail operations for Knox Medical, he says you have to sign in like you do at most doctors offices. “From here if they are an existing patient it only takes a few minutes to check them in and get them back to what we call the atrium,” said Martin.

The atrium is where the medicine is. Patients can discuss their conditions and medicinal options here. Knox also has a private consultation room. There are still some areas with limited access, and the building has 24/7 surveillance. While you can buy the medicine here, you cannot take the medicine here.

“The state of Pennsylvania is asking patients to use the medicine in the privacy of their homes,” said Martin.

Knox Medical has dispensaries in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico, and are excited to be opening this location soon. “We are definitely committed to opening before the summer of 2018,” said Martin.

Before the doors open here at the dispensary they have to fill a few more positions. Knox Medical is holding a job fair here on Tuesday at the Fredrick Street location in Hanover. They are looking to fill about a dozen positions.