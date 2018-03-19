York County turning unwanted drugs into energy

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In 2017, York County police departments collected 5.51 tons of unwanted drugs and medicine.

“By having a safe place to get rid of it, it allows us to take that drug out of circulation for those people to reuse and re-abuse it,” said Lt. Dave Nash, of the Northern York Regional Police Department.

Northern York Regional was the first police department in York County to get a drug take-bake-box. Officers dispose of the drugs at the York County Solid Waste and Refuse Authority.

“We’re using waste to energy here, so we’re literally taking those medications and converting them into electricity,” said authority spokeswoman Ellen O’Connor.

The facility turns garbage into reusable energy. The authority says unwanted medicines are a small portion of the waste turned into electricity.

“We’re making enough energy, with all three units running, every minute of every day, to produce about 40 megawatts of power every minute of every day and at the end of the day, that’s enough to light the entire city of York,” said O’Connor.

Since 2012, 17 departments in York County have collected nearly 15 tons of unwanted drugs and medicine.