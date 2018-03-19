Waynesboro man arrested for robbery

By Published:
Charles E. Waters

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was arrested after he tried to rob a woman of her purse at gunpoint, police said.

Charles E. Waters, 44, of Waynesboro, is charged with a felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

The woman reported she was walking to her car in the 1500 block of East Main Street on Friday around 6 p.m. when a man standing near her car pointed a gun and demanded her purse.

She said when she started screaming, other people began to approach her and the would-be robber entered a nearby Dollar Tree store.

Washington Township police arrested Waters at the scene, They said they found a black airsoft gun when they searched his car.

Waters was placed in Franklin County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s