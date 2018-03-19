Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

The Associated Press Published:
This combination from photos provided by Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows from left, Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly. Allentown police issued a missing person alert Wednesday, March 7, 2018 for Esterly and Yu. They say the pair was last seen Monday. Police filed a warrant for Esterly's arrest for interference with the custody of a child. According to the warrant, Esterly signed Amy out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9 without her parents' permission. (Allentown Police Department via AP)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The mother of a Pennsylvania teenager says she went from not eating or sleeping to crying tears of relief when her missing daughter was located in a popular Mexican resort city.

Miu Luu tells The Allentown Morning Call she’s happy 16-year-old Amy Yu has been found.

Federal agents and Mexican authorities found Amy and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly Saturday in Playa del Carmen.

Police said Amy arrived Sunday in Philadelphia and was taken home to Allentown, 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Esterly is awaiting processing in Miami. He will face a charge of child custody interference when he arrives in Pennsylvania.

The two had been missing since March 5. Police believe the teen went willingly with Esterly. He had frequently signed Amy out of school without her parents’ permission.

