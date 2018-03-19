Sunoco’s pipeline permit pulled after spill at Snitz Creek

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Drilling permits have been pulled from Sunoco’s pipeline project in Lebanon County after drilling fluid or “drilling mud” got into Snitz Creek last week.

Sunoco says 50 gallons of the drilling mud leaked into the creek last Thursday and has since been cleaned up. Still, the state Department of Environmental Protection says they want an independent contractor to examine the entire site.

West Cornwall Township resident Phil Stober says his ancestors settled in the area in 1746. He now owns an organic farm just yards from Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 construction site. He says he has concerns about the environmental impact of the pipeline.

“This is an organic farm,” said Stober, “and if it damages our groundwater, what recourse do we have?”

The project has been plagued by spills or “inadvertent returns” since it started. The state has slapped Sunoco with at least 40 violations since last May. In a notice sent out Friday, the state said the drilling fluids leaked are a form of industrial waste.

However, in a statement to ABC27, Sunoco called the mixture “naturally occurring” and says it’s used in processes to make products like lotion and home brewing kits.

Any residents with wells who don’t feel safe have been offered a temporary water supply from the company. But some say it’s a compromise that won’t be to their benefit down the road.

“Whatever you sign, there’s some type of compromise in seven or eight years, after these pipes start to leak again. Then you’re kind of out of luck,” said Stober.

The state has ordered Sunoco to hire an independent geologist to evaluate the site for future risks. The project was estimated to wrap up by the end of the year, but the state says work will not resume until the evaluation is completed.