Studio Session: Carly Clark

Carly Clark is a singer/songwriter from Harrisburg, PA. From a young age, Carly had a passion for music but focused primarily on sports. During college, Carly was inspired by one of her friends to learn the guitar. She began to write her own songs and play them for friends and family. While Carly enjoys covering popular songs, some of her best work is found in her original songs.

Carly has become a long time friend to our Studio Sessions! Today, she performed “Will You Be The One!”

For additional music and more information, visit her website at www.carlyclarkmusic.com.