Roadwork project beginning in York County

Starting Monday PennDOT will begin prep work in southern York County and drivers may experience delays.

The work will resurface a four-mile stretch of the Susquehanna Trail from the intersection of Main Street and Route 851 in Shrewsbury Borough to the intersection with Route 216 and Seaks Run Road in Springfield Township.

According to PennDOT, 6,000 vehicles travel this stretch of roadway daily and during construction, officials advise those drivers to seek a different route or allow extra time for travel.

During construction, the roadway may be restricted to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The work is part of a $2 million contract that also includes tree trimming, drainage pipework, and roadway base repair.

It also included guide rail replacement, new signs, and pavement markings.

Work is scheduled to be completed this summer.