Public invited to transportation improvement meeting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the public will have a chance to weigh in on plans to make Harrisburg a major rail hub.

PennDOT says two studies will lay out a roadmap to improve the Harrisburg Transportation Center.

Right now, the plans include better seating, a restaurant, and building upgrades but officials want the public’s input.

There is a meeting Thursday at the train station from 4 to 6 p.m. where anyone can ask questions and learn more about the project, which could begin this summer.

The $15 million project is being paid for with state and federal funding.