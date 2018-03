LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was charged with DUI after he was seen vomiting out of a car and swerving into oncoming traffic, police said.

Michael C. Bello, 30, was stopped Saturday afternoon on Millersville Road at Charlestown Road. He was taken into custody and a chemical breath test confirmed he was under the influence, Manor Township police said.

He was charged with two counts of DUI and driving on the right side of roadways.