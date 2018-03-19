Pleasant today, tracking a difficult storm for Tuesday and Wednesday

Today will bring plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. It will be a pleasant day with highs near 50 degrees. The winds will be light for a change and clouds will move in toward evening, but this final day of winter should be generally calm and quiet. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with some light snow developing toward dawn south of the turnpike. Lows tonight will drop to around 32 degrees.

The storm system tomorrow and Wednesday is quite complex. It will be the 4th Nor’easter this month and this one may be the most difficult to forecast. At this time, it appears tomorrow will offer lots of clouds with some light snow and mix developing, mainly south of the turnpike. There could be some light snow and drizzle farther north too, but a lot of the light precipitation tomorrow seems to want to stay in our southern tier counties. It will be tough to accumulate due to the stronger March sun angle. Tuesday night will be when this storm starts to shift toward the coast and become a full-fledged Nor’easter once again. As this happens, accumulating snow could affect Central PA into the day on Wednesday. However, the snow would have to fall hard during this time to really accumulate and that doesn’t look too likely at this time. During the day Wednesday, the storm will shift up the coast and could bring more light snow/mix/and rain to the region. The same limiting factors apply during the day Wednesday as tomorrow though. It is late in the season, the sun angle is stronger, the precipitation may not fall hard enough to accumulate on anything other than grassy surfaces, and the track of the low will ultimately determine how this plays out. Even at this hour, there are a lot of uncertainties. The key will be how Tuesday night and Wednesday play out. We should have a better idea of that part of the storm later today and tomorrow. The best estimate for now is to follow the turnpike as a guide. South of the turnpike could see the highest accumulations…but even that will depend on the track of the secondary low Tuesday night.

By Thursday, the storm will be clearing out and some sunshine will return. It will be breezy for Thursday and Friday behind the storm, however. Some rain showers could return by Saturday and temperatures look to stay in the 40s for the foreseeable future. Stay with us over the next few days. This storm is challenging but we’ll keep you up to date every step of the way.