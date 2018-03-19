Pennsylvania lawmaker unveils package of gun bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation that would ban people younger than 21 from buying military-style semiautomatic rifles.

House Bill 2120 would make it illegal to sell or transfer any gun designated as a semiautomatic assault weapon to a person under 21 — unless the person has completed training on the proper use and operation of a semiautomatic weapon.

People younger than 21 would also be banned from buying certain types of semiautomatic shotguns.

State Rep. W. Curtis Thomas (D-Philadelphia) said a companion measure, House Bill 2144, would prevent people with a mental illness from receiving a gun permit and buying firearms.

A third proposal, House Bill 2145, would prohibit the possession, sale, or manufacture of large capacity firearm magazines. The bill also would increase penalties for anyone in possession of a firearm with a large capacity magazine while involved in an act of violence.

A fourth bill in the legislative package, House Bill 2146, calls for the creation of an advisory committee to study the safety and security of Pennsylvania’s public schools.