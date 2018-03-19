PennDOT to replace 3 bridges in southwestern York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A bridge over the Codorus Creek near the village of Brodbecks will be closed for more than six months.

The bridge on Route 216 at the Codorus and Manheim township line is scheduled to close April 2, weather permitting.

The 89-year-old bridge will be demolished and replaced because it is structurally deficient, according to a PennDOT news release.

Route 216 will be closed to through traffic between Smoketown Road and Stone Church Road for up to 203 days. A detour will follow Manheim Road and Glenville Road.

PennDOT plans to replace two other structurally deficient bridges in southwestern York County.

The Route 851 bridge over Swans Creek, near the Maryland state line in Shrewsbury Township, will be closed in mid-May or June for up to 105 days.

The Route 216 bridge over Pierceville Run in Codorus Township will be closed next spring for up to 173 days.