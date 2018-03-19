Opposing rallies in Carlisle propose different options for school safety

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – For the second weekend in a row, Midstate residents rallied on opposite sides of Hanover Street in Carlisle, and shared contrasting messages about gun control and school safety.

Carlisle students held phase two of their effort started last Sunday to combat gun violence. Their rally was met with Second Amendment supporters who proposed different solutions to keeping children safe in the classroom.

“Universal background checks…bans on semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles,” said Carlisle High School senior Aidan Checkett.

Checkett is one of many Carlisle students suggesting changes to gun legislation.

“It is not their responsibility to take on the NRA,” said Allen Howe, who is running for Congress. “It’s our responsibility. Shame on us.”

Parents, children, and politicians packed Courthouse Square Sunday, to brainstorm ways to keep kids safe at school.

“It doesn’t make sense to continue engaging in practices and laws that we know are responsible for the deaths of so many people,” said Linda Chalk, a Carlisle mom of three.

Dave Delp organized the Second Amendment rally.

“When the Second Amendment is under assault, I feel moral responsibility and a moral commitment to come out,” said Delp.

“We will not let you take our firearms,” said one man at the Second Amendment rally. “Do you understand?”

You could feel the tension between the two rallies.

NRA member Vincent Blackwell insists school shootings can be avoided with action unrelated to gun laws.

“I think we should seriously protect our children now with proper training of individuals who will operate such things as metal detectors, also different types of screening, random screening, and make a presence that will deter people,” said Blackwell.

Many students and parents said they would be attending the March for Our Lives event to end gun violence Saturday in Harrisburg.